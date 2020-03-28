Fatal crash in Washington County early Saturday morning

WAGARVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department reports they assisted Wagarville Volunteer Fire Department with a crash on Highway 43 early Saturday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. near Cortelyou.

The department confirms one fatality. No other information is available at this time.

