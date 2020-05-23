Fatal accident on Schillinger Road near Lantern Way

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fatal accident happened on Schillinger Road at Lantern Way Friday evening, just east of Three Notch Kroner Road.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
No further information is available.
