MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the end of an era in college football. A man who is arguably the most successful coach in history is retiring.

Alabama head coach, Nick Saban, made the announcement to his team Wednesday and that word quickly spread.

Shortly after, News 5 crews spent some time downtown to get reactions. Some said they’re sad to see him go. Others believe it was about time.

“I was pretty shocked at first,” one Alabama fan said.

“I was shocked; I was totally shocked,” another said.

They weren’t the only ones. That reaction was echoed by both Alabama fans and their rivals on social media after the news broke that after 17 years, Nick Saban was leaving the Tide.

“I’m going to be so sad to see him go,” Jessica Austin Snyder, an Alabama fan, said.

One person said they saw it coming.

“That house he bought down in Miami, the writing was kind of on the wall so I thought there was a slim chance he might be leaving soon just not this early,” Robert Porter said.

WKRG caught up with one LSU fan who said he hates to see Saban go but only for one reason.

“I wish LSU would have beat him this year before he retired,” James Milstead, an LSU fan, said.

“Are you wishing well for Coach Saban?”

“No, no. You guys (Alabama) have beat us way too much. No, Nick, it’s time to go,” Milstead said.

Now, the lingering question is who will replace Saban, the only college football coach to win seven national championships.

“I hope DeMeco Ryans is listening. Let’s bring back the Alabama guy and, you know, see what we can do to get him back,” Porter said. “Love Lane Kiffin, I wouldn’t mind him coming back and being on the sidelines to bring back that energy. We’ll just see where it takes us.”

“Who could replace Nick Saban? I mean, he’s one of the greatest,” Snyder said.

And for some die-hard Alabama fans, Saban’s retirement won’t change their love for the Tide.

“We’re going to miss you, bro.“

“Roll Tide baby, I’m still going to be an Alabama fan even though Nick Saban is retired. Roll Tide baby,” Amelia Moore said.

On the other hand, Auburn fans seem to be ecstatic. They were seen rolling trees in Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper.