GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The remains of a missing Lucedale man have been located.

Larry Spicer went missing last week, and his remains were found Sunday.

His sister-in-law said they have solace now that his remains were found, but they were hoping for a different outcome.

“I hate that we found him like he was, but just to find him was a great thing for us,” said Jean Hudson, his sister-in-law.

70-year-old Spicer went missing last Monday, he was last seen near the intersection of Cowart St and Mill Street Extension in Lucedale. Many family and friends helped search for him with urgency due to his dementia.

“Very much appreciate all of the thoughts, the concern. People taking the time to go out and find Larry,” said Hudson.

Spicer’s body was found Sunday afternoon in a heavily wooded area just south of the Lucedale City limits.

The George County Sheriff’s Office says his body was found near the Big Cedar Creek watershed by a private citizen. His family is especially thankful for that person.

“The one citizen who did help us find him, we want to send out a great thank you to him. It seems like he didn’t give up. He just kept going and looked and looked until he found him. I don’t know who he is, but I do want to shake his hand because he didn’t give up. He was just so determined to do it. We just appreciate him so much and everybody else,” said Hudson.

The George County Sheriff’s Office says no foul play is suspected, but it is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call the GCSO at 601-947-4811 or call the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.