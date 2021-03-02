Family of man hit, killed in Navarre asks for help finding driver

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Two siblings are pleading for the driver who ran over and killed their dad Tuesday morning to come forward and turn themselves in.

“He’s a hard worker,” Robert Triplett Junior said. “He was always a handyman, a father, he would always make you laugh. He was a good man.”

Robert Triplett, 50, was walking alongside Highway 98 near Walmart on his way to work at Prestige Landscapes a little over two miles away.

Florida Highway Patrol says they’re looking for a white box truck possible with no writing on the sides. Triplett was walking in the bike lane area when the driver swerved out of the traffic lane and struck Triplett, according to FHP.

“He passed away before my brother could get here from Atlanta,” Amanda Triplett said. “He drove as soon as I was able to tell him.”

Amanda and Robert Triplett Jr. want justice for their dad.

“Please come forward if you know anything, if you witnessed it, even if you did it,” Amanda said. “He’s a dad..a grandfather..he’s a brother…We just deserve to have some kind of closure.”

“Take responsibility for your actions,” Robert Triplett Jr. said. “It’s not an animal that you hit. It’s not roadkill. It’s another human being with a family and a life.”

He leaves behind three children and three grandchildren. His kids say their dad was helping take care of people in town who couldn’t take care of themselves.

“They have health problems and he moved in there,” Amanda said. “Also he needed help with somewhere to stay..and he helped them..one of them was bed-ridden I believe. They’re just as traumatized.”

If you know anything about what happened, you can give tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-STOP.