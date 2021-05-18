Family of domestic violence victim fighting for justice

GAUTIER, Miss. (WKRG) — It has been nearly two weeks since a Mississippi woman was hit by a car at a gas station in Gautier. Her family is continuing their fight to get her justice.

“The system has failed her so hard. He has been arrested twice for this and was let out both times. Had he not been let out the last time, this would not have happened,” said Sarah Cumbest, Nina’s sister.

In the early morning hours of May 6th, Nina was at the gas station across the street from her job when she was hit by a pick-up truck. Gautier police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Terrance McNaughton, who her family says was her ex-boyfriend.

“I do know he knocked her out of her shoes because he hit her so hard,” said Cumbest.

Cumbest says her sister still has not regained consciousness, but they are remaining hopeful and positive.

“She’s making baby steps. It’s going to be a really long time before we know anything, honestly, on how bad it is really. Until she wakes up. Until we’ll find out the extent of the damage to her brain,” said Cumbest.

Her family says they’ve found support in the Facebook group they created, Nina’s Voice, with other victims of domestic violence reaching out telling their stories and offering support.

“The amount of people behind her, I would never have expected. It’s crazy, in a good way. It’s really, it makes me cry when I look at the Facebook and I see how many people are behind her,” said Cumbest.

Nina’s family says McNaughton had attacked her before twice. “He got the slap on the wrist last time and went after her,” said Cumbest.

Now, they’re hoping to finally get justice for Nina. “How long it takes, I don’t care if it takes years. I’m not giving up, and neither is my family,” said Cumbest.

As she continues to fight for her life. “Keep praying, because it’s going to be a long road of recovery,” said Cumbest.

Nina’s family has planned a benefit for Nina on June 5th. It will be hosted by Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill in Gautier on Highway 57.