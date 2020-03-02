Family hit by vehicle before Mardi Gras Parade in Eight Mile

Eight Mile, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman and her two daughter were hit by a vehicle while waiting for the Eight Mile Mardi Gras Parade last weekend, leaving them seriously injured.

Porcha Barnes is still recovering at University Hospital where she is suffering from a broken pelvis, a frature to her ankle, a back injury and a deep cut on her leg which required surgery. The two girls were transported to USA Women’s and Childrens, but they are now home being taken care of by their father.

We spoke with Porcha Barnes and she says she is still in a lot of pain and has no word from her doctors on when she will be released.

We reached out to Prichard Police Department for more information, but we have yet to hear back.