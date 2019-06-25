Family, friends of murder victim call on shooter to surrender

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators are still searching for the person who shot and killed a man on Trenton Drive in the Mayfair community Sunday morning and the victim’s family and friends are calling on him to turn himself in.



Neighbors says Deil Haynes was shot outside one house then ran next door to 1020 Trenton Drive to get help from a friend.



“All I seen was blood..That’s all I seen,” Antwan Edwards said.

Edwards rushed over when he heard his good friend Deil had been shot.

“It bothers me now,” Edwards said. “I can’t really talk about it. Gotta be a grown man regardless..you know what I’m sayin…it hurts.”

Edwards set up a small memorial with balloons, candles and Deil’s picture for his friend outside the house where he died.

Terrence Norman says Deil is his brother. He was shocked when he got the phone call Sunday morning.

“Deil of all people? How? He is not a person you’d think this would happen to,” Norman said. “He always had a smile on his face. We played poker together, we played basketball together.”

Deil’s family and friends are calling on the person who did this to take himself to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office now.

“Turn yourself in,” Edwards said. “He’s got sisters going through it right now because of this loss. It’s my partner..I’m going through it too.”

Deputies were looking for Jredreck Reese for second degree homicide but he’s no longer facing that charge. He’s still wanted for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

If you can help investigators, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.