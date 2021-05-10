Family, friends of domestic violence victim pushing for changes to domestic violence laws

GAUTIER, Miss. (WKRG) — The family and friends of a Vancleave, Mississippi, woman are pushing for changes after she was the victim of domestic violence.

The family of the woman, who they identified as Nina, says she is on life support after being hit by a car at a gas station on Highway 57.

Nina, courtesy:

The Gautier Police Department says it happened on May 6th, in the early morning hours at the Chevron Gas Station on Highway 57. According to police, a woman was hit by a vehicle, and the suspect fled in a black pick-up truck.

They say while they were responding to the assault, the suspect was involved in an accident on Highway 57 near C Byrd Road. 21-year-old Terrance Sierra McNaughton has been identified as the suspect. He was not taken into custody, due to serious injuries sustained in the accident.

Terrance McNaughton, Courtesy: Gautier Police Department

Both the suspect and victim were taken to medical facilities because of the seriousness of their injuries.

Gautier police say his charges have upgraded from Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault to Attempted Murder. He is still hospitalized, once he is released, he will be arrested.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Gautier police say McNaughton was arrested on 10/31/2020 for Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault involving the same victim. Police say he is currently out on bond for that charge.

According to her family, he was also arrested for a separate domestic violence-related incident last month. They say it happened three weeks ago, and she had a black eye after the incident. They say he was out on bond when this latest incident happened.

Her family is raising awareness and being her voice as she recovers in the hospital. They have created a Facebook page. Friends also have started a petition to end domestic violence and harshen domestic violence laws in Mississippi.