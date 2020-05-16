Family, friends hold vigil for man murdered in 2003; arrest warrant issued

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Marcus Virgin Sr. gathered Friday evening to honor Marcus 17 years after he was reported missing.

Donna Jones, the victim’s mother, was grateful to everyone who showed up to Westernmark Park in West Pensacola.

“It’s been hard,” Jones said. “It’s been tough! I’ve had some days when I didn’t wanna get out of the bed.”

Marcus went out with friends on May 8, 2003 and was never seen again. His body was never found but investigators received information indicating he was killed. DNA evidence was discovered in 2007 but it wasn’t enough to make an arrest.

“I do know justice is going to be served,” Jones said. “Someone is going to be held accountable for what they did to my child. He did not deserve it.”

Marcus’ brother, other family and friends all joined to release balloons at the park.

Escambia County Chief Deputy Chip Simmons was there as well and said the sheriff’s office isn’t giving up.

“Your diligence, and your memory, and love for your son has paid off because today we have a warrant..justice is coming,” Simmons told Jones Friday night.

An arrest warrant was issued this week for 39-year-old David Dale. If you know where he is you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. You can remain anonymous.