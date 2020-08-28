Family, friends gather for vigil to remember life of Crestview murder victim

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of people came together Thursday night to remember the life of a 46-year-old man who was shot and killed in Crestview.

They gathered to honor the life of Jerry Jerome Aaron Sr. with prayer, music, food and a balloon release.

“Forty six years old,” Cousin Juanita Mims said. “He’s gone. For what? For what? Laying on the side of the road not far from here. We didn’t know and to see him out there under a white sheet..he didn’t deserve that.”

Police say he was murdered Tuesday afternoon on Bowers Avenue about half a mile from where his mother Pearlie Mae Aaron, 85, lives. She watched the vigil going on outside from her window. She says he was a “mama’s boy” always helping her.

“The last thing he did here was to help me before he left,” she said.

She said the past two days don’t seem real. Jerry was her last son and the fourth child she had to bury.

“That was her baby,” Mims said. “This is the fourth child she had to bury. You don’t bury your children. Your children bury you.”

Jerry Aaron Jr. said his dad had a big heart.

“He was like that itch that you always had that you could never reach but he was the only one that could scratch it for you,” Jerry Jr. said.

If you have any information or know who may have been involved in the shooting incident, you can call Crestview Police at (850) 682-2055 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.