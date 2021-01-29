Family claims 5-year-old daughter sexually assaulted at Brewton home daycare, police investigating

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Brewton Police confirm they are investigating a disturbing case of alleged child abuse. WKRG News 5 has learned the alleged crime took place at a local home daycare.

“There is an active investigation into a report of child abuse while under the supervision of a local child care provider,” said Brewton Police Public Information Officer Heath Madison.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown has spoken with family members of the alleged victim who say the child abuse involves their 5-year-old daughter. They say their daughter was sexually assaulted while in the care of someone else. At this time police aren’t commenting publicly on the investigation, but hope to release more information in the coming days.

