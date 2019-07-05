Family and friends say goodbye to 7-year old Washington County boy murdered

MT. VERNON, Ala. (WKRG)– Family and friends of 7-year old Washington County boy said goodbye Friday as he was laid to rest in Mt. Vernon.

Case Ketchum was found dead in a burned trailer on Frank Snow Road in McIntosh on Sunday.

Police charged his father’s girlfriend with capital murder.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Jacqueline Stewart was arrested Monday afternoon. Law enforcement held her overnight from Sunday to Monday on an investigative hold.

Court documents say Case didn’t die from the fire but blunt-force trauma.

He celebrated his 7th birthday in April.

His obituary says he was active, smart, funny and full of life.