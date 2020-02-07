Fallen trooper escorted to Sarasota, FL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The body of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed February 5th, will be escorted from Fort Pierce to Sarasota on Friday morning, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The escort will take place at 8:30 a.m. Friday, and will likely cause traffic delays, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Bullock was shot and killed by a motorist who he stopped to help on Interstate 95 near Palm City.

The motorist, later identified as Franklin Reed III, was shot and killed by an off-duty Riviera Beach police officer who was in the area.

Reed was reportedly upset over having to pay for a towing service and had threatened a tow truck driver with a gun before shooting Bullock, but the weapon jammed.

Bullock was a 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol who had served in the Air Force.

He is survived by his parents and two sisters and is remembered as a “very nice guy.”

