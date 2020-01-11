Fallen trees, power outages reported throughout Monroe County

by: WKRG Staff

Monroe County (WKRG) — EMA provides an update on the severe weather impact in Monroe County:

There are reports of trees down throughout the county south of Hwy 84. Crews are in route to try and remove them. Power outages have also been reported in south end of the county as well. Verizon has lost service in and around the Monroeville area since 1:15 pm. Frontier had had service interruptions as well. Please stay off the roads to give workers time to clear pathways.

EMA

