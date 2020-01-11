Fallen trees, power outages reported throughout Monroe County

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Emergency officials in Northwest, Florida say they are prepared for any severe weather threat that might hit the area this weekend. Authorities say they want residents to be prepared for the worst as well. Santa Rosa County Emergency Management Operations Chief Tom Lloyd says the staff is monitoring the weather very closely and wants everyone to have a plan.

"Hopefully you have your hurricane supplies left over from the previous hurricane season," Lloyd said. "You want to make sure you have a kit and a plan. If dangerous weather rolls through, you want to see the safest shelter in the residence, which is towards the middle of the house with no windows."