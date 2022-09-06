MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Now that Labor Day has passed, fall events are starting to rev up along the Gulf Coast.

The true beginning of Fall is Sept. 22, however, pumpkin spice, candy corn and Halloween decorations are already starting to hit shelves and homes across the nation. Events happening include:

EventLocationDayTime
Haunted Trolley Tour of MobileDowntown MobileOct. 315:30 p.m.
Fort Morgan After Dark Ghost Investigation and Historical Haunted TourFort Morgan Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Oct. 297 p.m.
Trunk or TreatSaraland Municipal AnnexOct. 275 p.m.
Boo at the ZooAlabama Gulf Coast ZooOct. 299 a.m.
Fall Market DayBrodie’s Cream and BeanSept. 24 9 a.m.
October LoDa ArtWalkDowntown MobileOct. 146 p.m.
Halloween at the ExploreumGulf Coast Exploreum Science CenterOct. 2910 a.m.
Gamers N Geeks Horror Con 2022Gamers N GeeksSept. 24 – Sept. 2510 a.m.
6th Annual Massacre Island Haunted Bike RideDority’sOct. 296 p.m.
MOB-tober Fest: Fall Festival 2022Medal of Honor ParkOct. 299 a.m.
Woofstock Oyster City Brewing MobileOct. 1511 a.m.
2022 Mobile Witches RideDowntown MobileOct. 303:30 p.m.
Malbis Fall MarketHistoric Malbis NurserySept. 2511 a.m.
Semmes Fall FestivalMGM High SchoolOct. 2312 p.m.
Pensacon HalloweenFest Splash City AdventureOct. 1 – Oct. 210 a.m.
Whispers of MagnoliaMagnolia CemeteryOct. 213 p.m.
Trick or TreatMobile Flea MarketOct. 3010 a.m.
Fall FestivalCloverleaf Baptist ChurchOct. 221 p.m.
Halloween PartyJubilee Pool and PatioOct. 291 p.m.
Fall Market in the ParkCathedral SquareOct. 157:30 a.m.
OktoberfestFairhope Brewing CompanySept. 2411 a.m.
Sweet Dreams Haunted Attraction Opening NightSweet Dreams Haunted AttractionOct. 17 p.m.
Harleyween Truck or TreatPensacola Harley-DavidsonOct. 2912 p.m.
Halloween Trunk or Treat at House of TriadHouse of TriadOct. 3011 a.m.
Boo FestFlora-Bama Yacht ClubOct. 2911 a.m.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.