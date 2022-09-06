MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Now that Labor Day has passed, fall events are starting to rev up along the Gulf Coast.
The true beginning of Fall is Sept. 22, however, pumpkin spice, candy corn and Halloween decorations are already starting to hit shelves and homes across the nation. Events happening include:
|Event
|Location
|Day
|Time
|Haunted Trolley Tour of Mobile
|Downtown Mobile
|Oct. 31
|5:30 p.m.
|Fort Morgan After Dark Ghost Investigation and Historical Haunted Tour
|Fort Morgan
|Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Oct. 29
|7 p.m.
|Trunk or Treat
|Saraland Municipal Annex
|Oct. 27
|5 p.m.
|Boo at the Zoo
|Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
|Oct. 29
|9 a.m.
|Fall Market Day
|Brodie’s Cream and Bean
|Sept. 24
|9 a.m.
|October LoDa ArtWalk
|Downtown Mobile
|Oct. 14
|6 p.m.
|Halloween at the Exploreum
|Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center
|Oct. 29
|10 a.m.
|Gamers N Geeks Horror Con 2022
|Gamers N Geeks
|Sept. 24 – Sept. 25
|10 a.m.
|6th Annual Massacre Island Haunted Bike Ride
|Dority’s
|Oct. 29
|6 p.m.
|MOB-tober Fest: Fall Festival 2022
|Medal of Honor Park
|Oct. 29
|9 a.m.
|Woofstock
|Oyster City Brewing Mobile
|Oct. 15
|11 a.m.
|2022 Mobile Witches Ride
|Downtown Mobile
|Oct. 30
|3:30 p.m.
|Malbis Fall Market
|Historic Malbis Nursery
|Sept. 25
|11 a.m.
|Semmes Fall Festival
|MGM High School
|Oct. 23
|12 p.m.
|Pensacon HalloweenFest
|Splash City Adventure
|Oct. 1 – Oct. 2
|10 a.m.
|Whispers of Magnolia
|Magnolia Cemetery
|Oct. 21
|3 p.m.
|Trick or Treat
|Mobile Flea Market
|Oct. 30
|10 a.m.
|Fall Festival
|Cloverleaf Baptist Church
|Oct. 22
|1 p.m.
|Halloween Party
|Jubilee Pool and Patio
|Oct. 29
|1 p.m.
|Fall Market in the Park
|Cathedral Square
|Oct. 15
|7:30 a.m.
|Oktoberfest
|Fairhope Brewing Company
|Sept. 24
|11 a.m.
|Sweet Dreams Haunted Attraction Opening Night
|Sweet Dreams Haunted Attraction
|Oct. 1
|7 p.m.
|Harleyween Truck or Treat
|Pensacola Harley-Davidson
|Oct. 29
|12 p.m.
|Halloween Trunk or Treat at House of Triad
|House of Triad
|Oct. 30
|11 a.m.
|Boo Fest
|Flora-Bama Yacht Club
|Oct. 29
|11 a.m.
