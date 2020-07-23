Faith Academy gets new technology killing COVID-19 in the air

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New technology promises to kill 99.4-percent of COVID-19 virus in the air in just 30-minutes. As some schools prepare for students back in classrooms, Faith Academy is making some upgrades helping keep students and faculty safer from COVID-19.

You will not hear a difference, and you probably won’t see the equipment itself, but educators hope students, parents, and staff feel safer and healthier.

Faith Academy Principal Barry Pickering said, “We’ve done our homework on this. It’s the only company that we found that claimed that they could kill the COVID-19 virus.”

The Needlepoint Bionic Ionization units sit inside the school’s HVAC units. Principal Pickering said the school spent nearly $100,000 on this new technology. He said, “It was an investment, but we feel like it was an investment that was worth it because we want to do everything that we can to protect our students and their families, and our Faith family.”

The company, Global Plasma Solutions, explains how it works. Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization uses an electronic charge creating a plasma field that has a high concentration of positive and negative ions. The ions travel through the air and bond with particles like ones from COVID-19. The ions kill pathogens by taking their hydrogen and make particles able to be filtered.

Principal Pickering said, “We’ve already got 40 of them approximately installed as of today, 45:17 but when we start school on August the 10th, every one of our HVAC systems, there’s 130 of them, every one of them will have the technology installed.”

Needlepoint Bionic Ionization was also recently certified by the Federal Aviation Administration for aircraft installation.

