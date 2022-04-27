BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — US News & World Report’s Best High Schools list ranks Fairhope High School among some of the best high schools in Alabama. See how other high schools in our area stack up, according to the report.

FHS ranked No. ten out of 380 for best high schools in Alabama. The Baldwin County school has a graduation rate of 91%, a college readiness rating of 32.5 and is ranked 1,320 in the nation.

The next school ranked in the WKRG News 5 viewing area was W.P. Davidson High School, which ranked No. 26. See the list of schools in our area:

Baldwin County Public High Schools

RankingSchoolCollege Readiness
No. 10Fairhope High School32.5
No. 40Daphne High School24.2
No. 59Spanish Fort High School15.2
No. 121Robertsdale High School10.8
No. 165Baldwin County Virtual SchoolN/A
No. 181Foley High School10.1
No. 223Baldwin County High School12.2
UnrankedElberta High SchoolN/A
Baldwin County High Schools

Mobile County Public High Schools

RankingSchoolCollege Readiness
No. 26W.P. Davidson High School21.7
No. 63Baker High School18.4
No. 87Murphy High School14.7
No. 156Mary G. Montgomery High School7.6
No. 189Alma Bryant High School10.5
No. 235Theodore High School6.5
No. 251-359Ben C. Rain High School4.5
No. 251-359Cf Vigor High School3.4
No. 251-359Citronelle High School8.2
No. 251-359John L Leflore Preparatory Academy4.9
No. 251-359Lillie B Williamson High School6.2
No. 251-359Mattie T Blount High School1.5
UnrankedAugusta Evans SchoolN/A
Mobile County High Schools

For a complete list of Alabama High Schools, click here.