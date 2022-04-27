BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — US News & World Report’s Best High Schools list ranks Fairhope High School among some of the best high schools in Alabama. See how other high schools in our area stack up, according to the report.
FHS ranked No. ten out of 380 for best high schools in Alabama. The Baldwin County school has a graduation rate of 91%, a college readiness rating of 32.5 and is ranked 1,320 in the nation.
The next school ranked in the WKRG News 5 viewing area was W.P. Davidson High School, which ranked No. 26. See the list of schools in our area:
Baldwin County Public High Schools
|Ranking
|School
|College Readiness
|No. 10
|Fairhope High School
|32.5
|No. 40
|Daphne High School
|24.2
|No. 59
|Spanish Fort High School
|15.2
|No. 121
|Robertsdale High School
|10.8
|No. 165
|Baldwin County Virtual School
|N/A
|No. 181
|Foley High School
|10.1
|No. 223
|Baldwin County High School
|12.2
|Unranked
|Elberta High School
|N/A
Mobile County Public High Schools
|Ranking
|School
|College Readiness
|No. 26
|W.P. Davidson High School
|21.7
|No. 63
|Baker High School
|18.4
|No. 87
|Murphy High School
|14.7
|No. 156
|Mary G. Montgomery High School
|7.6
|No. 189
|Alma Bryant High School
|10.5
|No. 235
|Theodore High School
|6.5
|No. 251-359
|Ben C. Rain High School
|4.5
|No. 251-359
|Cf Vigor High School
|3.4
|No. 251-359
|Citronelle High School
|8.2
|No. 251-359
|John L Leflore Preparatory Academy
|4.9
|No. 251-359
|Lillie B Williamson High School
|6.2
|No. 251-359
|Mattie T Blount High School
|1.5
|Unranked
|Augusta Evans School
|N/A
For a complete list of Alabama High Schools, click here.