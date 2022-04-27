BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — US News & World Report’s Best High Schools list ranks Fairhope High School among some of the best high schools in Alabama. See how other high schools in our area stack up, according to the report.

FHS ranked No. ten out of 380 for best high schools in Alabama. The Baldwin County school has a graduation rate of 91%, a college readiness rating of 32.5 and is ranked 1,320 in the nation.

The next school ranked in the WKRG News 5 viewing area was W.P. Davidson High School, which ranked No. 26. See the list of schools in our area:

Baldwin County Public High Schools

Ranking School College Readiness No. 10 Fairhope High School 32.5 No. 40 Daphne High School 24.2 No. 59 Spanish Fort High School 15.2 No. 121 Robertsdale High School 10.8 No. 165 Baldwin County Virtual School N/A No. 181 Foley High School 10.1 No. 223 Baldwin County High School 12.2 Unranked Elberta High School N/A Baldwin County High Schools

Mobile County Public High Schools

Ranking School College Readiness No. 26 W.P. Davidson High School 21.7 No. 63 Baker High School 18.4 No. 87 Murphy High School 14.7 No. 156 Mary G. Montgomery High School 7.6 No. 189 Alma Bryant High School 10.5 No. 235 Theodore High School 6.5 No. 251-359 Ben C. Rain High School 4.5 No. 251-359 Cf Vigor High School 3.4 No. 251-359 Citronelle High School 8.2 No. 251-359 John L Leflore Preparatory Academy 4.9 No. 251-359 Lillie B Williamson High School 6.2 No. 251-359 Mattie T Blount High School 1.5 Unranked Augusta Evans School N/A Mobile County High Schools

For a complete list of Alabama High Schools, click here.