Family of 7-year-old murder victim shares grief

McINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — “Devastated,” was one of the first tearful words the great aunt of Case Ketchum used to describe the 7-year-old’s death.

“I just, I can’t comprehend that,” Melissa Lankford Monsour.

Ketchum was found dead inside of a burned down home early Sunday morning. On Tuesday, court documents revealed he was killed by blunt force trauma before the fire started.

His father’s girlfriend, Jacqueline “Pat” Stewart is under arrest, charged with capital murder.

“I just don’t understand what’s happening,” Monsour said. “I just don’t understand.”

Investigators are under a gag order, and cannot disclose more details about the case.

Monsour is trying to set up a fundraising account with a local bank to help pay for funeral costs.

Funeral service will be 11am Friday, July 05, 2019. Visitation from 10am until 11amat Simple House of Praise Church in Mount Vernon

Donations can be made through his obituary at https://www.freemancitronelle.com/notices/Case-Ketchum