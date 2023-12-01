CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Evergreen man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Jonathon L. Wilson, 34, was killed when the 2016 Nissan Altima he was driving hit a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer head-on, according to ALEA, which said Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said the man in the tractor-trailer had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash reportedly happened on Dec. 1 at 4:55 a.m. on U.S. 84, one mile east of Repton.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

