Evergreen city councilman arrested on DUI charges twice within the last month

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama State Troopers arrested Evergreen City Councilman Luther Upton this week.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, this is Upton’s second DUI arrest within the last month.
WKRG News 5 has reached out to mayor Stanley Stallworth to find out if this will affect Upton’s position on the city council. We have not received any comment at this time.
