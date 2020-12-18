Escambia worst coastal county for COVID-19 cases, deaths

More than 6.2-percent of Escambia County residents have tested positive

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With more than 6.2 percent of residents having tested positive since the coronavirus pandemic began, Escambia County, Florida leads coastal counties in the WKRG News 5 area for COVID-19. Escambia also has the highest percentage of residents who have died.

WKRG News 5 looked at the COVID-19 statistics through Thursday, Dec. 17, and population figures from the U.S. Census. Although Escambia County has been the worst, neighboring Santa Rosa County has been the best in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Percentage of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19

Escambia County, FL6.21%
Mobile County, AL 5.51%
Okaloosa County, FL 5.46%
Jackson County, MS 5.41%
Baldwin County, AL 5.33%
Santa Rosa County, FL 5.30%

COVID-19 deaths per 1,000 residents

Escambia County, FL 1.07
Jackson County, FL 1.01
Okaloosa County, FL 0.97
Mobile County, AL 0.94
Baldwin County, AL 0.68
Santa Rosa County, FL 0.65

