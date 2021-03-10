Escambia County to get $62 million from American Rescue Plan

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As the American Rescue Plan waits for President Joe Biden’s signature, local governments will be getting millions of dollars and they’re planning how to spend it.

Some county leaders say on top of the $1,400 direct payments, there should be more money to help families that’ve struggled over the past year. That extra money could come from the $62 million the county will get but it will ultimately be up to the board of commissioners, according to Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley.

“I think every family has had some type of increase due to COVID because if their kids were at home, there was more food, there was more utilities,” Gilley said. “There were a lot of expenses that folks incurred at home”

Gilley said the money can be spent any way they want except lobbying. Just like with the $57 million they received from the CARES Act, the county may allow residents to apply for assistance and get direct payments but Gilley said they may offer less money this time.

“Certainly I would not recommend the large amount that we did for the folks that were under $45,000 a year because I think this would be more of an opportunity to help folks make up those differences in some of those expenses,” Gilley said.

Another idea is to use the money to balance some budgets.

“It does appear it absolutely could help us with offsetting any of our expenses in public safety,” Gilley said. “They also even provide what they call premium pay which is an opportunity to support like EMS/EMT. I would say also our corrections medical staff.”

The county will get half of the $62 million within the next two months then they will have to wait at least a year to get the other half. The county has until 2024 to spend the money.