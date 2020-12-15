Escambia County teacher accused of DUI after crashing into ECSO vehicle

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A school teacher in Escambia County has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a crash with a deputy patrol vehicle.

Angelia Bodiford, 51, of McDavid, is listed as a virtual teacher on the Molino Park Elementary School website. She has been a teacher for nearly 30 years.

Florida Highway Patrol responded Saturday to Highway 90A and U.S. Highway 29 to a traffic crash involving a 2011 Chevy Camaro and an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

Deputies and troopers on scene reported a strong odor of an alcohol beverage, her eyes were blood-shot and watery, and she was swaying.

Bodiford agreed to a field sobriety test and failed. Bodiford provided two breath samples which showed a blood alcohol content of .059 and .055.

