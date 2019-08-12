Escambia County students return to school

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Monday was the start of a new year for students in the Escambia County School District. This is the first year every school within the district will have armed safety officers from bell to bell. Superintendent Malcolm Thomas says there are a lot of other changes this year.

“West Florida High School has now moved from their Long Leaf Drive location to Burgess Road,” Thomas said. “So they are starting in a new place. Success Academy was previously located in Warrington, that’s now at the Long Leaf Drive location.” Director of Transportation Steve Harrell wants to remind all drivers to be safe and cautious of the students and buses. The district has done studies in the past that show just how many drivers do not stop for buses.

” We average almost one stop arm violation per bus on the road for that day,” Harrel said. “That is a very scary statistic. I implore the community to make sure when you see that stop arm come out you stop.”