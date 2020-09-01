Escambia County School District appoints new superintendent

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a lengthy and thorough superintendent search process, the school board has selected a new superintendent to replace Malcolm Thomas who will be retiring in November.

After more than an hour of discussion Tuesday night, the school board voted to appoint Dr. Timothy Smith to lead the Escambia County School District.

Smith previously worked since 1989 as the Executive Area Director in the High School Office for Orange County Public Schools. He was also principal at Winter Park High School, Freedom Middle School and Howard Middle School. He’s also served as an assistant principal, administrative dean and a teacher.

Earlier this year, the selection process began and over the months included community input sessions and interviews of candidates. A citizens advisory committee researched 27 applicants and narrowed that down to the four finalists who were interviewed publicly last week.

In 2018, Escambia County voters decided the superintendent job should be an appointed position instead of elected.

The next step is for the school district attorney to negotiate the details of the contract with Dr. Smith.

