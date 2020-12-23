Escambia Co. teachers push for pay equity for veteran educators

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School District is at risk of losing some of its veteran teachers unless they are paid more.

State funding gives a pay raise to only new teachers, putting them at a similar salary as those who’ve been teaching for decades.

“It’s just sad,” Escambia Education Association President Darzell Warren said.

Warren said the district’s current proposal isn’t fair. It compresses levels 1-18 and levels 19-29 at just $200 more, which means teachers with up to 14 years of experience could make almost the same as a first-year teacher.

“You’re looking at a new teacher coming in making the same pay as a teacher who has been in the career field for 13, 14 years,” Warren said.

Dozens of teachers and their supporters packed the school board meeting last week wearing red in solidarity.

“They do it with such grace,” Parent and Substitute Teacher Sarah Brummet said. “Literally laying their lives on the line to be overworked and underpaid amid a pandemic.”

Some have mentioned a $1,000 COVID bonus given to Baldwin County teachers, and they want the same type of support. There are concerns that the veteran teachers may leave because they can’t survive financially.

“Once the veterans go, who’s going to help us?” concerned Teacher Brenda Coleman said. “It was veterans who helped me when I came on board. I never thought I was going to be a teacher but this is what I am.”

The State of Florida provided funding for a raise, but 80 percent of that is required to go to new teachers. For veteran teachers to get a raise, that will be up to the local district, but there are concerns about the budget and how they would pay for it.

The union is also calling for the district to pay a living wage to Education Staff Professionals (ESPs) like bus drivers, food service workers, custodians and others.

The EEA will now go to a special magistrate, they’ll listen to both sides, then make a recommendation but it will ultimately be up to the school board.

LATEST STORIES