Escambia Co. couple arrested after baby is airlifted to hospital with broken bones

WALNUT HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and woman have been arrested after their baby was airlifted to a hospital and found to have multiple broken bones and head trauma.

Brittany Barnhill, 24, and Shannon Barnhill, 28, are charged with aggravated child abuse.

The Florida Department of Children and Families investigated a child abuse complaint on July 24 after an infant with head trauma was taken to University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital by helicopter.

The victim also had a skull fracture, bilateral occipital bone fractures (skull), right side subdural hemorrhage, a fractured left clavicle (collar bone) and fractures to her ribs, legs and arms.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the extensive injuries are indicative of shaken baby syndrome which were inflicted by the father, Shannon. Deputies say Brittany “offered excuses that cannot explain the current and past injuries” and said she failed to protect the baby from aggravated abuse at the hands of Shannon.

Shannon was released on a $100,000 bond. Brittany remains in the Escambia County Jail, as of Thursday afternoon, on a $50,000 bond.

