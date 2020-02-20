EMS employee arrested, accused of breaking into Grove Hill home while woman slept

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have charged Jonathan Duane Boothe, 29, of Citronelle with 2nd degree burglary in connection to a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris says he pulled the screen from a window and climbed into a woman’s home while she was sleeping. This happened at a home along Highway 43 near The Purple Cow. Norris says the man was rummaging through the homeowner’s medicine cabinet and stole prescription drugs and cash.

Deputies and a K9 unit searched the neighborhood after the crime happened, but did not find Boothe. Deputies and Grove Hill Police took him into custody around noon Thursday.

Police say Boothe knew the victim, and the victim woke up during the crime and told Boothe to leave. Booth allegedly told the victim to go back into her room.

Grove Hill Police are investigating other possible criminal activity by Boothe.

