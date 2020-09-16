Emergency responders, linemen eat free at Fairhope’s Dragonfly Foodbar through Friday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Emergency responders and linemen working through Hurricane Sally can enjoy a free meal at a Fairhope taco joint, the restaurant announced on Facebook.
Dragonfly Foodbar will serve all emergency response crew and linemen free of charge until Friday at close. Free meal recipients must present proof of employment.
“Be safe and God bless you all,” the restaurant added to its announcement on Facebook.
Dragonfly Foodbar is located at 7 South Church Street in downtown Fairhope.
