Emergency responders, linemen eat free at Fairhope’s Dragonfly Foodbar through Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dragonfly Foodbar in Fairhope (Facebook)

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Emergency responders and linemen working through Hurricane Sally can enjoy a free meal at a Fairhope taco joint, the restaurant announced on Facebook.

Dragonfly Foodbar will serve all emergency response crew and linemen free of charge until Friday at close. Free meal recipients must present proof of employment.

“Be safe and God bless you all,” the restaurant added to its announcement on Facebook.

Dragonfly Foodbar is located at 7 South Church Street in downtown Fairhope.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track

Sally: Latest Track
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories