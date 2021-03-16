Emergency Officials across the coast get ready for severe weather threat

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The heightened risk of severe weather this week has emergency managers across the coast getting ready. They strongly encourage people to get ready now.

In Clarke County last year, severe weather toppled a tree that cut through a mobile home. It’s something they worry could be repeated this week especially with ground that’s already saturated so many trees damaged from an active 2020 hurricane season.

“We’re a large timber industry in this county there’s a large number of trees that are leaning we’ve cleaned up a lot of those, cutting “leaners” and hangers but there are still some out there,” said Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite. They encourage people, especially those who live in mobile homes or RV, to have their plans in place and have a more secure place to go before a tornado warning is issued.

“Don’t travel during the tornado warning unless you absolutely must just be cautious, slow down, take your time, understand there may be some trees that fall during this event,” said Waite. “we have a large portion of our community who live in mobile homes so go ahead and think about now where are you going to go if there is a tornado watch issued, tornado warning you need to take immediate action Especially those in a moderate risk don’t wait until a warning is issued to take cover move when a tornado watch happens then be ready to take immediate shelter in a hallway or bathroom.” Officials in Baldwin County also getting ready–urging people to get alerts either through the county app or county text message system–anything to hear alerts while you sleep.

“The alerts and notifications are incredibly important to individuals, if we’re asleep we may not have the TV or radio on,” said Deputy Director of the Baldwin County EMA Jenni Guerry. “We want to make sure that people are aware that risks do exist.”