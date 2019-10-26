EMA: Family trapped in storm shelter after Thomasville tornado

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The EMA Director of Clarke County reports several homes are damaged due to a tornado.

The EMA also reports a family is trapped in a storm cellar and working to rescue them. One woman inside the shelter is pregnant. No injuries were reported.

The Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day says about 25 trees are block roads, but no major damage to homes. One family’s roof blew off a trailer with significant damage to the mobile home. Family is okay.

All roads in Thomasville are cleared for now, trees have been pushed to the side of the road.

Crews will work to assess damage in daylight tomorrow.