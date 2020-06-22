Eliz. Warren endorses Gardner in Lower Alabama congressional race

Gardner takes on James Averhart in July 14 run off

News 5/Strategy Poll shows Kiani Gardner leading the Lower Alabama congressional race

Senator and former presidential aandidate Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, has endorsed Kiani Gardner in Lower Alabama Democratic Congressional runoff election.

“Kiani Gardner will bring a data-driven approach to legislation to make our government work for everyone,” Warren said in a release. “She is dedicated to meaningful change.”

Gardner, a college biology professor, thanked Warren and praised her presidential campaign for its “in-depth policy proposals.”

“As a congressional candidate who is focused on putting forward legislation supported by data rather than rooted in ideology, I am honored by Senator Warren’s endorsement,” Gardner said.

Warren suspended her campaign on March 5th.

Gardner takes on James Averhart in the July 14 run off. Gardner captured 44-percent of the votes in the March primary, ahead of Averhart’s 40-percent.

