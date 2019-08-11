El Paso native recalls panic for community after Walmart shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It has been one week since a gunman opened fire inside of a Walmart in El Paso, killing 22 people.

The shock-waves from that mass shooting were felt all across the country.

Grace Resendez McCaffery has lived in Pensacola since the 1990s, but still calls El Paso home. She says she’s still trying to cope with the pain that was inflicted on her hometown.

“It was like a developing nightmare,” said McCaffery.

Seven days ago, McCaffery was in a panic.

“Just got worse and worse by the minute,” she said.

The Walmart in her neighborhood, was attacked.

“It’s a 5 min drive from my parents house,” she explained.

A lone gunman opened fire inside the store while hundreds were shopping for Back-to-School supplies.

“A lot of my friends there refer to it as ‘my Walmart,’ it’s the store they go to. The feeling is that it could have been any one of us,” said McCaffery.

That violence, has sent shock-waves through her community.

“The effects of the shooting have been just almost unspeakable. People don’t know how to express what they’re feeling. It’s like a fear, but it’s like a hopelessness that there’s nothing you can do about it,” she said.

McCaffery says it has caused pain. “People were targeted for being Hispanic, that became not just scary, but really hurtful and I think that is the underlying feeling of this whole thing, is hurt,” she explained.

But, she knows her hometown is indomitable.

“It is a strong community, but is just in a lot of pain right now,” said McCaffery.

McCaffery plans on going back home to El Paso next weekend, to bring love from the Gulf Coast to her friends and families.