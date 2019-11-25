ECSO: Woman found ‘passed out’ in driver seat with child in car

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman has been arrested after driving under the influence with a child in the backseat of the car, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived Saturday to a location redacted from the arrest report and found Kannady Rahn, 33, asleep in the driver seat and a man asleep in the passenger seat of the car with a child, whose age is unknown, in the backseat.

The responding deputy said Rahn had “slurred speech, was stumbling and appeared to be lethargic”

The woman who reported it to police said she left her house to load groceries into her car when she saw the man and woman “passed out” in the front seat and she saw heard the child screaming.

K9 Triton was deployed but found no narcotics in the car and Rahn refused to give a urine sample.

Deputies believed Rahn was under the influence of an unknown substance. She is charged with driving under the influence and child neglect.

