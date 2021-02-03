ECSO: Woman beat child with broom for cheating on school assignment

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman used a broom to beat a child causing him to get 22 stitches after his virtual teacher called saying he cheated on an assignment, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Chenna Jordan, 40, is charged with aggravated child abuse.

When deputies arrived, the child told them he was scared and didn’t want to live there anymore. The child’s virtual teacher called around 10 a.m. Monday telling Jordan the boy cheated on an assignment. The child said Jordan was upset and told him to do 50 pushups as punishment. He said while he was doing pushups, Jordan picked up a broom and hit his lower back. When he finished, he stood up and she kept hitting him causing him to put his arms up to protect himself. He said she told him to put his hands down and that’s when she hit him with the broom on the right side of his face causing him to bleed.

Jordan took the boy to the hospital where she told them he fell in the shower, the report states. He received 22 stitches for a cut to the side of his head.

Deputies found a bent broom in the home with blood on it, blood on the floor and the door to the room where he does his school work. Deputies saw marks on the boy’s body, a bump on his head and a laceration.

Jordan is in the Escambia County Jail on a $50,000 bond.