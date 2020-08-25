ECSO: Woman and 14-year-old boy engaged in BDSM relationship

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman is in jail after officials say she was involved in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

Leigh Ann Rhodes, 33, is charged with two counts of lewd/lascivious act on a minor, obscene communication and travel to lure a minor, transmission of harmful material to a minor and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The Florida Department of Children and Families received an anonymous complaint through the DCF hotline on Friday, Aug. 21, stating Rhodes was having sex with a boy.

The victim told investigators they had oral sex and sexual intercourse and were communicating through Snapchat and text messages. Text messages reveal Rhodes and the victim were “engaged in a BDSM contract known as Bondage, Dominance and Submissive Sadomasochism,” according to the arrest report. Rhodes was the dominant role and the teenage boy played the submissive role, according to the report.

Deputies say the contract was signed through a text message on June 4, 2020. Rhodes said in a text message, “Is it honestly possible for us to have this relationship long term without someone finding out and me going to prison? Because it seems way too good to be true baby.”

Deputies talked to Rhodes’ husband who said he was not aware of the sexual relationship between the two.

She is in the Escambia County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

