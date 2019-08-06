ECSO searches for suspect(s) who shot and killed a man and his son

WEST PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for whomever is responsible for shooting and killing a father and son at North Old Corry Field Road and Martha Avenue Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office arrived around 6:30 p.m. to find Scott Towers, 30, dead on the scene. His father, Alan Towers, 58, had multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital.

Investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest caught on nearby surveillance video. They think it could be connected to the deadly shooting. It’s a white Ford Taurus between 2000 and 2007 model.

You’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP if you have any information on that car or those who might’ve been involved in the double homicide.