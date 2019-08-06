1  of  4
Breaking News
Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with Capital Murder Suspect in Oregon District mass shooting identified Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 27 injured in Oregon District mass shooting Police source: 18 killed, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting

ECSO searches for suspect(s) who shot and killed a man and his son

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for whomever is responsible for shooting and killing a father and son at North Old Corry Field Road and Martha Avenue Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office arrived around 6:30 p.m. to find Scott Towers, 30, dead on the scene. His father, Alan Towers, 58, had multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital.

Investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest caught on nearby surveillance video. They think it could be connected to the deadly shooting. It’s a white Ford Taurus between 2000 and 2007 model.

You’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP if you have any information on that car or those who might’ve been involved in the double homicide.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories