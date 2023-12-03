ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Deputies in Escambia County are looking for a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Saturday night.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old, Isaiah Jamal Collie is wanted for homicide.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting took place on the 3400 block of N. Tarragona St. after 10 o’clock Saturday night.

ECSO says the shooting occurred as a result of a drug transaction, leaving a man dead.

If anyone has information on Collie’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-436-9620.