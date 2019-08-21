ECSO: Man threatens, points knife at Circle K employee

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he walked up to a Circle K gas station employee, pointed a knife at him then threatened to cut the employee’s throat.

Eddie Ray Miller, 55, is charged with aggravated assault.

An employee at the Circle K at 3430 Barrancas Avenue said he was smoking a cigarette outside just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when Miller walked up to him yelling at him threatening to cut his throat. That’s when the employee told him to get off of the property before going back inside to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The employee reported seeing a blue knife handle but never saw the blade. He told deputies he feared the man was going to cut him.

Miller was arrested across the street at House of Prayers Learning Center, according to the arrest report.

Deputies watched surveillance video that they say shows Miller walk up to him, reach into his pocket pulling something out and pointing it at the employee.

Miller is in jail with a $2,500 bond.