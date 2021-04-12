ECSO: Man breaks into woman’s home while she’s in shower

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home while she was in the shower.

William Donnelle Jones, 34, is charged with burglary and voyeurism.

The victim said she was in the shower and she felt like someone was watching her, according to the arrest report. She saw what she thought might be an outline of someone outside the bathroom. She then went into her bedroom and found Jones standing there. She told him to leave then he started walking toward her. She backed into the bathroom again and said she didn’t know what to do other than scream and that’s when he ran out the front door.

She thinks he got in by climbing through a window. She said she locks all of her windows but does remember messing with the front window before she went in the bathroom. She also told deputies Jones is a friend of her ex-boyfriend.

The victim said Jones has been known to do this type of thing before and said “he is a perv.”

In 2010, a man said Jones was looking through his mother’s blinds after she got out of the shower. That led to a fight between the woman’s son and Jones. Police say Jones stabbed the man before running off.

He’s in jail being held on a $30,000.