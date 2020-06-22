ECSO looking for man wanted in shooting on Untreiner Ave.

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting last week.

Kei’Yhaun Irby, 20, is wanted in connection to the shooting that occurred on June 16th on Untreiner Avenue. Irby was seen in a red Kia Soul leaving the scene.

The shooting sent one person in another vehicle to the hospital after the gray SUV was found flipped upside down on Untreiner near Hannah Street.

If you have any information about Irby’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.

