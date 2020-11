PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man seen on surveillance video robbing a vape shop on Sunday.

The suspect walked into the “Dr. Vape It” store on North Davis Highway, demanded money, then pointed a gun at the clerk, according to the ECSO. He then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left the store on foot.

If you have any information about this incident, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.