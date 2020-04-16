ECSO: Florida man gets drunk, fires AK-47 at two women

WALNUT HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after two women say he had too much to drink and fired an AK-47 in their direction, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

John Dennis, 32, lives on Highway 99 near Walnut Hill. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault and firing a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

One woman says she was at Dennis’ home to cook him dinner after meeting him the day before. While there, another woman showed up and she and Dennis got into an argument which led to the woman telling the other woman they both needed to leave because Dennis was getting a gun.

The women say Dennis came out of the home pointing a gun saying they need to leave his house. They say he started shooting the gun toward them as they were leaving. They went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Deputies found on scene an AK-47, a Beretta .32 caliber semi-automatic handgun and an empty bottle of Fireball Whiskey on the ground near the front steps.

Dennis was booked into the Escambia County Jail on an $11,000 bond.

