CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 77-year-old man reported missing in September 2019.

Cold case investigators have exhausted all leads and are now asking for the public’s help in bringing Lemuel Hall home. He was reported missing September 18, 2019. He was last seen in the 1400 block of Chippendale Road in Cantonment.

If you have any information about Lemuel’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.