ECSO arrests 2nd man wanted for December murder

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another man who was wanted for murder in December was arrested Thursday morning.

Freddie Jefferson is charged in the shooting of brothers Javonte and James Shoemo. Javonte died from a gunshot wound. James was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. This happened Dec. 15 on Buckingham Road.

Omar Collier Sr. was the other suspect previously arrested Dec. 17.

During the investigation it was discovered all four men, the two victims and two suspects, were together earlier that evening and an argument may have led to the shooting.