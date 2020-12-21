ECAT bus driver taken to hospital after fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A bus driver has been taken to a hospital after an electrical fire Monday afternoon.

A statement from Escambia County: “An ECAT bus operator today was transported to a local area hospital by Escambia County EMS after extinguishing an electrical fire at the back of the bus at around 2:30 p.m. The bus stopped along Route 52 at the Cordova Mall stop with two passengers on board. A relief bus was brought in for those two passengers to complete the route.”

