East Brewton residents begin to pick up the pieces

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A man sits on a blue couch on Andrew Jackson Street in East Brewton.

The couch was once surrounded by four walls, which are now no where to be found.

Trees still remain on homes. Busted power lines litter the roadways.

East Brewton still looks like a war zone after Tropical Storm Claudette led to a tornado forming in the area Saturday morning.

No one in the area knows when it will be back to normal. But residents are thankful it wasn’t worse.

“Two days prior to this, something told me to get on my knees and pray and I did,” said East Brewton resident Trenton Taylor. “Thank God.”

Residents on Andrew Jackson Street were seen surveying damage to their homes and personal items Monday afternoon.

Jerald Burns lost his 2007 Chrysler 300 to fallen pine trees.

“(The tornado) was snatching up the back of the house,” Burns said. “It was just rocking. It was a bad experience man. I ain’t calmed down until yesterday.“

Across the street, Felicia Elliot said she lost the roof to her laundry room. Elliot said she doesn’t know if her landlord will fix it or if it’s worth repairing.

Down the street, Taylor recalled his horrifying experience with the tornado to WKRG News 5’s Daniel Smithson.

“My buddy came in there panicking. ‘Wake up. Wake up.’ Telling me to get in the hallway,” Taylor said. “He said he heard a whistle noise. By the time I could get up, the roof was coming up off the house right there.”

Taylor said despite the damage, he’s grateful no one was killed. He said it will take the community coming together to rebuild.

“To the people who ain’t got nothing,” he said, “We got to stick together and help them.”

Crews were out Monday working to restore power and clean up roadways. Officials are urging residents to remain patient.