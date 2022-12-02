MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Quick response from Mobile Fire-Rescue this morning when a house fire broke out on Dunnaway Drive just before 4:00 this morning. It took Fire-Rescue about 20 minutes to battle the blaze.
We’re told all people inside the house were evacuated safely. No word on the extent of the damage or cause of the fire just yet.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
