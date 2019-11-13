E-Cigarettes could be worse for heart than regular cigarettes

Washington, D.C. (CNN)–
E-cigarettes could be worse for your heart than regular cigarettes.
The American Heart Association is presenting two new studies at its upcoming ‘scientific sessions’ meeting. The key findings are that vaping has an unhealthy impact on heart-disease factors, including glucose and cholesterol levels.
Researchers also say using e-cigs appear to decrease blood flow to the heart, more-so than tobacco cigarettes. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration says it is meeting with vaping industry representatives this week to discuss regulations.