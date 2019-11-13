E-Cigarettes could be worse for heart than regular cigarettes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Artist E. Allen Warren has finished his mural that wraps around the building that houses Penelope’s Closet. News 5’s Caroline Carithers sat down with the artist to discuss what inspired the mural and what message he is trying to get across.

Warren says, “Domestic violence affects many people. It’s just my way of beautifying the area and bringing awareness to domestic violence.”

As a victim of domestic violence himself, as well as knowing several others who are victims as well, this subject is close to Allen’s heart.

The piece took six weeks to complete and the artist signed it today. Penelope’s House is a shelter for domestic violence victims and Penelope’s